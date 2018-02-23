GoDaddy beats revenue estimates, shares rise

(Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc reported better-than-expected revenue on Thursday, as the web-hosting company earned more from each user and expanded its customer base with its acquisition of Host Europe Group.

GoDaddy's shares rose 3.7 percent to $57.50 in extended trading.

The company's average revenue per user rose 6.9 percent to $139 in the fourth quarter.

GoDaddy completed its $1.82 billion acquisition of Host Europe in April last year, expanding its footprint in Europe.

Net income attributable to the company was $92.6 million, or 54 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 24 percent to $602.2 million, topping analysts' estimate of $594.6 million.

