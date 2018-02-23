News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
What's wrong with this picture? Snake catcher's warning to homeowners
What's wrong with this picture? Snake catcher's warning to homeowners

GoDaddy beats revenue estimates, shares rise

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc reported better-than-expected revenue on Thursday, as the web-hosting company earned more from each user and expanded its customer base with its acquisition of Host Europe Group.

GoDaddy's shares rose 3.7 percent to $57.50 in extended trading.

The company's average revenue per user rose 6.9 percent to $139 in the fourth quarter.

GoDaddy completed its $1.82 billion acquisition of Host Europe in April last year, expanding its footprint in Europe.

Net income attributable to the company was $92.6 million, or 54 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 24 percent to $602.2 million, topping analysts' estimate of $594.6 million.



(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Back To Top
feedback