Aust shares look set to open firmly higher

The Australian share market looks set to open more than half a per cent higher with Wall Street's Dow Jones and S&P500 offering a strong positive lead.

At 0700 AEDT on Friday, the share price futures index was up 34 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 5,948.

In the US, stocks advanced in the overnight session with all three key indexes gaining ground, buoyed by gains in industrial and energy shares as US Treasury yields eased.

But, the tech-heavy Nasdaq broke ranks in late afternoon trading and turned negative, before creeping back into the green.

In late afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.79 per cent, while the S&P 500 had lost some of its earlier gains to be up 0.11 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.05 per cent.

Locally, no major economic news is expected on Friday,

In equities news, Woolworths, Billabong, Southern Cross Media, Tassal and Regis Healthcare are among companies expected to release their results.

The Australian market on Thursday closed with a modest rise as big gains for Qantas, Crown Resorts and Nine Entertainment were partly offset by big ex-dividend retreats for AGL Energy and Woodside Petroleum..

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 7.2 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 5,950.9 points.

The broader All Ordinaries index was up 10.4 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 6,057.7 points.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar is higher against a weakened US dollar, although it has fallen away from an over night high of 78.65 (0200 AEDT).

The local currency was trading at 78.44 US cents at 0700 AEDT on Friday, from 78.08 on Thursday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 78.44 US cents, from 78.08 on Thursday

* 83.65 Japanese yen, from 83.90 yen

* 63.61 euro cents, from 63.61 euro cents

* 56.20 British pence, from 56.15 pence

* 106.81 NZ cents, from 106.70 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0700 AEDT was $US1,330.60 per fine ounce, from $US1,323.44 per fine ounce on Thursday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0700 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 2.001pct, unchanged

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.816pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* March 2018 10-year bond futures contract at 97.16 (implying a yield of 2.84pct), from 97.135 (implying a yield of 2.865pct) on Thursday

* March 2018 3-year bond futures contract at 97.88 (2.12pct), from 97.87 (2.13pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)