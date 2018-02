WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the White House Council of the Economic Advisers on Thursday downplayed concerns over recent volatility in the U.S. stock market, saying it was "not unusual."

"It's a regular thing in the stock market," CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett told reporters at a regular White House briefing. "I don't think this is anything unusual or something for people to be concerned about."

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)