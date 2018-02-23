Palestinian President Abbas leaves U.S. hospital and will return home, official says

By Ali Sawafta

Palestinian President Abbas in U.S. hospital for routine checks: Palestinian official

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has left hospital after routine checks in the United States and is fine, a senior Palestinian official told Reuters on Thursday.

Abbas, 82, will be returning to the West Bank on Friday after what officials described as "ordinary" checks in the U.S. city of Baltimore. They gave no further details.

Abbas flew to the United States to address the U.N. Security Council in New York on Feb. 20. He called for an international conference to be held by mid-2018 to kick-start the stalled peace process with Israel.

He had been expected to leave the United States for Venezuela for an official visit, according to his office. That visit was scheduled to start on Feb. 21. Palestinian officials did not disclose when Abbas went into hospital, only that he underwent the checks on Thursday evening.

In October 2016, Abbas was taken to hospital in the West Bank without prior public announcement for heart function tests which, a doctor said, showed normal results.

Abbas became Palestinian president after the death in 2004 of Yasser Arafat. He pursued peace talks with Israel but the negotiations broke down in 2014.

There had been no new coverage of Abbas on the official Palestinian news agency Wafa since Feb. 20, when he met with delegations after his U.N. speech.

It is unusual for there to be a two-day gap in communication on Wafa about the president's affairs when he has official engagements scheduled.



(Reporting by Stephen Farrell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)