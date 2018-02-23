News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
What's wrong with this picture? Snake catcher's warning to homeowners
What's wrong with this picture? Snake catcher's warning to homeowners

Syrian YPG militia: government has taken control of Aleppo district

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia commander in Aleppo said the group's fighters had gone to nearby Afrin region to help repel a Turkish assault and as a result the Syrian government had regained control over Kurdish-held districts in Aleppo.

"We in Aleppo have gone to the Afrin canton. As a result the eastern districts of Aleppo city fell under the control of the Syrian regime," said Furat Khalil, YPG commander in Aleppo, in a message to Reuters.

(Reporting By Ellen Francis; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Back To Top
feedback