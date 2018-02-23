Turnbull in DC, declines to support Joyce

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has repeatedly declined to publicly support his embattled deputy Barnaby Joyce.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has met US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for talks in Washington.

Mr Turnbull, speaking to reporters outside the front gates of the White House in Washington DC on Thursday, could not avoid questions about Mr Joyce despite being half a world away from Canberra.

The prime minister initially asked reporters to keep their questions about Mr Joyce to the end of the press conference.

When his staff said there was only one question left the prime minister declined to say if he still supported the Nationals leader who's now facing historical allegations of sexual harassment and a potential leadership spill.

Mr Joyce is still weathering the fallout from revelations earlier this month he had an affair with a former staffer who's now pregnant with his child after leaving his wife of 24 years, with whom he has four daughters.

"These are matters for the leadership of the National Party," Mr Turnbull eventually answered.

"I've been a great pain to stress that I have not, nor has my party, sought to influence in any way the deliberations of the National party."

Mr Turnbull landed in Washington DC on Wednesday to lead what is the largest and most significant Australian delegation, including state premiers and business leaders, to visit the US.

He met with Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Thursday morning and after speaking to reporters was scheduled to meet with new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford.

Mr Turnbull and wife Lucy will spend most of Friday at the White House with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

A fierce debate over gun control has taken over the US after last week's Florida school massacre and Mr Trump has signalled he will look at introducing stricter measures.

Mr Turnbull will likely face questions from the White House press corps and possibly Mr Trump on Friday about Australia's success in responding to the Port Arthur massacre more than 20 years ago.

Mr Turnbull said he would be reluctant to wade into the US gun debate.

"We'll leave the domestic political debate to the Americans," Mr Turnbull said.

Mr Turnbull was buoyed by his discussion with Mr Mnuchin about Mr Trump's recently introduced tax cuts.

"The reality is the experience here in the US is they are seeing strong economic growth because of those tax cuts and underlines the importance of completing our tax reform program," Mr Turnbull said.