Factbox: Electric delivery vehicles in production or planned

DETROIT (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc <UPS.N> on Thursday said it would partner with truck maker Workhorse Group Inc <WKHS.O> to build an all-new electric van for the package delivery company's fleet.

Manufacturers are racing to bring cost-effective electric vehicles with sufficient battery range to market. Here are some other recent developments:

In September, Daimler AG <DAIGn.DE> unveiled its battery-powered eCanter truck and announced UPS as its first U.S. commercial customer. The automaker said it will expand production as cheaper, longer-range batteries become available within two to three years.

In November, U.S. truck leasing and rental company Ryder System Inc <R.N> said it would buy 125 delivery vans from Chanje, a unit of China's FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd <0729.HK>.

Chanje Chief Executive Officer Bryan Hansel said FDG has spent five years and $1 billion developing the vehicle and has annual production capacity of 100,000 units from its factory in China.

SAIC Motor Corp Ltd <600104.SS>, China's largest automaker, has developed an electric van that went on sale in Germany in January.

DHL and Ford Motor Co <F.N> have co-developed an electric van for the Deutsche Post AG <DPWGn.DE> unit. Production will begin in the second quarter and the plan is to manufacture 2,500 vehicles by the end of 2018.

A Ford spokesperson said in an email the companies have "discussed, but not yet finally agreed" on selling the StreetScooter Work XL to third-party customers.

At the Tokyo Motor Show in October, Nissan Motor Co <7201.T>, an early embracer of EV technology and maker of the Leaf, the world's top-selling electric car, unveiled a concept model of its e-NV200 electric van with refrigeration capabilities, designed to transport chilled food to restaurants and homes.

Nissan is looking to introduce the e-NV200 series in China in the near term as it expects demand will "explode" as big cities in the country effectively ban gasoline and diesel trucks and vans to crack down on emissions.

