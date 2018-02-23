Aussie Craine drops down in free skate

Slight errors on two of her jumps mean Kailani Craine has been unable to gain on her figure skating rivals in the Winter Olympics women's program.

The Australian went into Friday's free skate 16th after a solid short short program, but dropped one place after under-rotating a triple lutz and triple salchow on an otherwise clean skate.

She was scored 111.84 for her free skate for a total of 168.6, almost 71 points behind Olympic Athlete From Russia gold medallist Alina Zagitova in PyeongChang.

Evgenia Medvedeva, also under the Olympic Athlete From Russia banner, claimed silver with a 238.26 total and Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond bronze (231.02).

A 19-year-old Olympic debutant with a second-tier Nebelhorn Trophy title to her name, Craine could not generate enough points to threaten the top 10 when she went for safety with her short program.

Her free skate was more daring as she combined additional variations of triples, earning a strong technical score of 57.89.

But her components' score (53.95), including aspects such as transitions, composition and interpretation of the music, was at the lower end of the scale.

Craine's 17th placing wraps up an Australia's figure-skating campaign in which Brendan Kerry finished 20th in the men's event and Harley Windsor and Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya 18th in the pairs.