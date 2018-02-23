Japan wins WTO dispute over South Korean bans on Fukushima-related food

TOKYO/GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization ruling on Thursday largely upheld a Japanese complaint against South Korea's import bans and additional testing requirements imposed on Japanese seafood because of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

In a ruling that can be appealed by either side, a WTO dispute panel said South Korea's measures were initially justified but keeping them in place violated the WTO's sanitary and phyto-sanitary (SPS) agreement, and urged Seoul to take corrective action.



(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)