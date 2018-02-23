Turnbull pens op-ed in US newspaper

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, has penned an op-ed in American national newspaper USA Today talking up the nations' strong bonds.

"Mates stick by each other through good times and bad," Mr Turnbull wrote.

"Mates have each other's backs."

Mr Turnbull arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday evening for a four-day visit and on Thursday embarked on a day of high-level meetings with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and a Pentagon visit with chairman of the joint chiefs, General Joseph Dunford.

Mr Turnbull and his wife Lucy will receive a ceremonial welcome on Friday when they visit President Trump and First Lady Melania at the White House.

The trip is viewed by both nations as an opportunity to confirm bonds that were shaken during Mr Turnbull's January 28, 2017 phone call with Mr Trump.

The president cut the call short after the prime minister pushed a refugee deal signed with former President Barack Obama in 2016.

The Australian Embassy in DC has branded Mr Turnbull's trip "100 Years of Mateship" to mark the 100th anniversary of the World War I Battle of Hamel in northern France where US and Australian troops fought alongside each other for the first time.

"For our two countries, it was the start of an unbreakable alliance that would see Australia fighting alongside the US in every significant conflict in the hundred years that followed," Mr Turnbull wrote.

The prime minister also talked up the strong business ties the countries share, with roughly one in 12 Australian jobs directly or indirectly the result of US investment.

"In trade, in business and in security, Australia and the US have forged a mateship that has grown only stronger over 100 years," Mr Turnbull wrote.

"In these times of change and challenge, mates you can always count on are more important than ever."