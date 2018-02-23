Russia would back 30-day Syria ceasefire but not for militants: Lavrov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to consider a 30-day ceasefire in Syria but only if it does not cover Islamic State, Nusra Front and other groups "who are shelling residential quarters of Damascus", Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Lavrov's comments, made during a visit to Belgrade, were quoted by the Interfax news agency. Russia supports President Bashar al-Assad's government in the Syrian conflict.



