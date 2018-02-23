Abu Dhabi (AFP) - Elia Viviani, who rides for Quick-Step Floors, won the second stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour in a sprint finish and took the race leader's red jersey.

Viviani sprints to victory and into Abu Dhabi Tour lead

At the end of a flat 154-kilometre (95.7-mile) stage animated by several doomed breakaways, the Italian edged Dutchman Danny Van Poppel (Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) and German Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), in the dash to the line at Yas Beach.

The Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), who won Wednesday's opening stage, finished seventh and slipped to second with the same overall time as Viviani.

The 133-kilometre third stage on Friday runs on a city-centre circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Stage 2 results:

1. Elia Viviani (ITA/QST), 3hrs 15min 30sec, 2. Danny Von Poppel (NDL/TLJ) same time, 3. Pascal Ackermann (GER/BOH) s.t., 4. Kristoffer Halvorsen (NOR/SKY) s. t., 5. Caleb Ewan (AUS/MTS) s.t.

Overall classification:

1. Elia Viviani (ITA/QSF) 8hrs 03mins 44sec, 2. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAE) s.t, 3. Danny Van Poppel (NED/TLJ) at 4sec, 4. Caleb Ewan (AUS/MTS) at 6sec, 5. Pascal Ackermann (GER/BOH) at 6sec