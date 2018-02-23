Today's Birthday 23/2

Today's Birthday, February 23: South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs (1974 - ).

Despite banking an impressive statistical resume for South Africa, Herschelle Gibbs' name will live in cricket folklore for a "sliding-doors" moment at the 1999 World Cup.

"You've just dropped the World Cup," then-Australian captain Steve Waugh mythically told Gibbs after the youngster dropped a routine catch in a must-win group stage clash for the Aussies.

Waugh, on 56 at the time, had spooned a mistimed shot to mid-wicket. Gibbs caught the ball but it slipped from his grasp as he went to throw it skyward in celebration.

The skipper went on to steer Australia to the pivotal win - and semi-final berth - with an unbeaten 120.

Four days later, Australia sneaked past South Africa on countback after a dramatic last-ball tie and subsequently clinched their second ODI crown with an eight-wicket demolition of Pakistan in the final at Lord's.

Born in the central Cape Town suburb of Green Point, Gibbs was a multi-talented sportsman playing cricket, rugby and soccer as a student at Diocesan College in Rondebosch.

The schoolboy chose cricket, and at age 16 made his provincial cricket debut.

Within six years, the hard-hitting batsman and electric fielder made his ODI debut for the Proteas in 1996.

But he struggled to find his feet - not scoring a hundred until a break-through 125 against the West Indies in 1999 in what was his 20th cap.

In the Test arena, the right-hander also endured a lean patch to begin his career but eventually blasted back-to-back centuries that same year to break his hoodoo.

His signature innings came on home soil in 2003 against Australia, when he set up South Africa's record-breaking run chase of the tourist's 434 total with 175 off 111 balls.

However, Gibbs' international career of more than 14,000 runs and 200 catches quickly fizzled out after being dropped in 2009.

South African selectors gave him one last chance to impress in a 2010 ODI match, but he failed to capitalise and, with an eye toward the 2011 World Cup, they looked to the future.

The decision may have been made easy as the veteran was hardly a model citizen, having been caught up in marijuana, match-fixing and racist comment controversies during his 15-year career.

In his later years, Gibbs became a Twenty20 merchant bouncing between Indian, English and Australian leagues.