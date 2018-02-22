AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors on Thursday rejected a call by civil groups, hospitals and the city of Amsterdam to open a criminal case against major tobacco companies, saying the firms had adequately warned smokers of the health risks.

Dutch prosecutors say won't open criminal case against big tobacco firms

The groups filed a formal complaint in 2016 accusing four major tobacco companies of a range of offences, including misleading marketing and causing deaths.

"It is the smoker – aware of the health risks – who accepts the considerable chance of any resulting health damage by starting to smoke or, having already started, not choosing to quit," the prosecutors said in a statement dismissing the case.





(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gareth Jones)