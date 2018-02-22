Berlin court to rule on beer bike ban

A court in Berlin is set to rule on whether beer bikes - the unlikely combination of a multi-person bicycle and bar - can ply the streets of the German capital.

The case was brought by the entrepreneur behind the 16-person pedal-power pubs, who sued the authorities in the central district of Mitte, which is also popular with tourists, about several restrictions on the operation of the slow-moving beer-swilling vehicles.

The authorities had given him a special permit for the use of the beer bikes, but they were prohibited from certain central boulevards such as Unter den Linden and Friedrichstrasse.

The times that beer bikes could be used were also restricted, with bans on Saturdays and during peak traffic hours on weekdays.

Bigbike's chief executive called this unlawful, and demanded that the restrictions be lifted. He described the choice of streets as arbitrary and denied that the bikes would cause either traffic obstructions or accidents.

"We will not let drunkards on the streets," Ulrich Hoffmann-Elsaesser told dpa.

A beer bike costs about 170 euros ($A266) in total for a one-hour tour from Monday to Thursday, with a price hike for additional time and on Fridays and weekends.

There's beer of course - a 10, 20 or 30-litre keg. Soft drinks, sparkling wine and mulled wine are also offered. The company recommends against consuming 10 litres of beer per hour on a fully occupied bike.