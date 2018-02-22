British woman attacked by water buffalo

A British woman attacked by a rogue water buffalo on a Cambodian island has said she does not want the animal to "come to any harm".

Fiona Childs was on holiday on Koh Rong Samloem when she was gored on Tuesday.

She was taken to hospital on the mainland after the beast charged at her as she walked to the beach.

Childs, who works as a teacher at St Andrews International School near Bangkok in Thailand, suffered injuries to her legs.

A spokeswoman for the school said Childs, who is reportedly from Crawley in West Sussex, is "fine", although she still cannot walk.

"We are now organising an ambulance to Bangkok, so we can take care of her," she told the Press Association.

Childs had been on a half-term break on the island when the animal struck.

"She was heading to the beach when a buffalo confronted her on the path and attacked," said the school spokeswoman.

"It seems to have gone wild and has attacked several people, but none as badly as this.

"Its owner has been incredibly supportive, and has taken responsibility and is paying all of her expenses while she is in Cambodia.

"Fiona herself doesn't want it (the buffalo) to come to any harm, but it had obviously been on the loose.

"She's really lucky because it's her legs rather than her stomach or head.

"I believe she kicked and screamed, but the buffalo did charge."