North Korea closing ceremony controversy

North Korea will send another high-level delegation to South Korea for the Olympics closing ceremony including the man blamed for the 2010 sinking of a South Korean navy ship that killed 46 sailors.

The latest visit to PyeongChang by officials from the normally reclusive North will coincide with a US delegation led by President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka.

The North Korean delegation will be led by Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of the Party Central Committee, and will stay for three days from Sunday, South Korea's Ministry of Unification said on Thursday.

Kim Yong Chol is in charge of inter-Korean affairs in the North.

He was also chief of the North's Reconnaissance General Bureau, a top military intelligence body, which Seoul blamed for the deadly sinking of the Cheonan, a South Korean navy corvette, in 2010.

The United States and South Korea blacklisted Kim Yong Chol for supporting the North's nuclear and missile programs in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

However South Korea decided to accept the North's Olympics delegations for the good of the Games, a presidential official in Seoul said on condition of anonymity.

The official said South Korea had informed the United States of the pending visit and they were in talks about Kim Yong Chol's entry into the South.

The eight-member delegation, including six staffers, will travel by road and will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in during their visit, the Blue House official said.

Ivanka Trump will dine with Moon at the Blue House on Friday night and she has no plans to meet North Korean officials.

Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee members will discuss whether Russian athletes can march under their flag at the Games closing ceremony at the IOC Session on Sunday.

However it is unclear whether there will be a vote.

The IOC has said Russia could be reinstated for Sunday's ceremony if given the nod by the commission and executive board.

One factor will be the doping case of Russian curling mixed doubles bronze medallist Alexandr Krushelnitckii who was found guilty by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday afternoon.

with DPA