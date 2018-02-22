GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday he hoped the U.N. Security Council would agree a resolution to end fighting in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, but said it would not be easy.

U.N. envoy sees difficult talks on Syria ceasefire deal

"I hope it will. But it’s uphill. But I hope it will. It is very urgent," he told Reuters as he arrived at the United Nations in Geneva.

Asked what would happen if there were no deal, he said: "Then we will have to push for it to take place as soon as possible because there is no alternative but a ceasefire and humanitarian access."



(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)