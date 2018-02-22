David Jones profit hit by sales slump

Half year profit at David Jones has fallen 39 per cent as sales dropped and its South African owner admitted to making mistakes in its efforts improve the business.

Sales at David Jones in the 26 weeks to December 24 dropped 3.8 per cent from a year earlier, and its comparable sales were down 3.3 per cent, Woolworths Holdings said.

That included a rise in comparable sales of 0.6 per cent over the final six weeks of the period.

David Jones made a half year pre-tax profit of 663 million rand ($A72.6 million), down 38.5 per cent from a year earlier.

Woolworths, which bought David Jones for $2.1 billion in 2014, last month said it was reducing the carrying value of the Australian retailer by $712.5 million due to the economic challenges facing the retail industry, and intense competition and promotions by rivals.

Woolworths also said its key initiatives to improve the David Jones business has been delayed or poorly executed.

"A challenging market, along with some mistakes in the implementation of new systems and ranges, has had an impact on our clothing businesses both in South Africa and Australia," chief executive Ian Moir said in a statement on Thursday.

Woolworths said it would be undertaking a strategic cost review as its consolidates its Australasian operations, and remained committed to the transformation of David Jones and will continue to invest in the business.