Yorkshire sign Australian quick Stanlake

Yorkshire have signed Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake for the Vitality Blast - England's version of the Big Bash League.

The 23-year-old might miss the opening two matches of the Blast due to international commitments, but is set to be available for the remainder of the competition.

Stanlake recently helped the Adelaide Strikers to their first BBL title and played in Australia's winning T20 tri-series against England and New Zealand.

"We're delighted to have Billy on board," director of cricket Martyn Moxon told the yorkshireccc.com website.

"He's someone I noticed when I went out to see Dizzy (Jason Gillespie) in the Big Bash. He's a tall, fast bowler with pace and is a wicket-taking option for us.

"Obviously since then, he has progressed to being a full international T20 cricketer so we're really excited about him joining up with us.

"The pace and bounce he gets really stood out for me and he's a genuine wicket-taker which is just as important as keeping the runs down in one-day cricket.

"He's something different for us and, particularly with David Willey and Liam Plunkett not available for the first period of T20, assuming they're playing for England, he's a nice fit for us."

Stanlake joins New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in making up Yorkshire's overseas quota of players for the Blast.

"I'm really excited about heading over to England and representing Yorkshire Vikings in the domestic T20 competition," said Stanlake.

"It'll be a great experience and, hopefully, an exciting few weeks.

"It's a huge club with great history and tradition and I've only heard positive things from the guys who have been there in the past.

"The club have some really experienced pros on their books, who I'll be looking to learn from during my time over there. But it will also be interesting to see how some of the club's talented youngsters go about their business too.

"For me, it's about building pressure and taking wickets and, hopefully, that will go some way towards contributing to success for the team.

"I'm really enjoying my cricket at the moment, the body feels in a good place too and, hopefully, I enjoy a productive spell with the Vikings in July."