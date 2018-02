TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top financial diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa said on Thursday that G20 finance leaders would raise the issue of cryptocurrencies at their meeting in Buenos Aires in March.

Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, told a symposium that Japan would "actively engage" in G20 debate on cryptocurrencies.



