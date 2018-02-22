McLean faces NRL Storm front in NQld debut

Melbourne recruit Jordan McLean expects plenty of banter when he makes his North Queensland debut against his ex-NRL club in Friday night's blockbuster trial at Suncorp Stadium.

But it will be nothing compared to the tough talk McLean had with Storm skipper Cameron Smith after deciding in the off-season to head north to the Cowboys.

McLean said he had no regrets about leaving the Storm after a dream 2017 in which he won a premiership and savoured the Kangaroos' Rugby League World Cup triumph.

He still expected to cop some heat from ex-teammates in the 2017 grand final re-match that will double as a testimonial for Smith and Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston.

"I haven't got any (texts from ex-teammates) - I haven't tried to talk to too many of them (since leaving Melbourne)," McLean said.

"But I am sure there will be a little bit (of banter) in the game, no doubt.

"I hadn't thought about it too much but I knew it was going to happen at some stage (play ex-club).

"I have got a lot of good mates there and a lot of respect for the players and the club itself.

"I am sure they will come out firing for Smithy."

The on-field barbs will pale in comparison to McLean's last face-to-face chat with Smith - the time he told the Storm skipper he was joining North Queensland.

The 26-year-old giant prop admitted it was hard looking Smith in the eye and saying goodbye, but had settled into a daunting Cowboys pack also boasting Test prop Matt Scott and Tongan wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo.

"It was a hard decision at the time but, for me, it was the right decision to come north," McLean said.

"It was tough at the time but I have passed that.

"I am pretty excited to play alongside those two (Scott, Taumalolo) and, hopefully, we can form a combination leading into round one."

McLean has already been hailed by teammate Gavin Cooper as the man to finally fill the void left by Penrith recruit, ex-Test prop James Tamou, in 2017.

Storm forward Tim Glasby didn't savour the prospect of ex-teammate McLean running at him.

"I have always enjoyed playing with Jordan so he's going to be tough to play against," he said.

"Hopefully, we can contain him."

McLean will get his first chance to combine with Scott, after his comeback from a knee injury in last weekend's trial loss to the Wests Tigers in Cairns.

Scott played 20 minutes against the Tigers in his first game since breaking down last year in round two.