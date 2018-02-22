Grimus has fractured clavicle from ski x

Grimus by name, grimace by nature.

Australian ski cross racer Anton Grimus has confirmed he sustained a fractured clavicle in Wednesday's brutal ski cross competition at the Winter Olympics and then watched on in horror as other accidents unfolded.

The 27 year-old sustained the injury in the timed-run for the event, going a bit long from a feature, getting off balance and falling heavily.

He went on to compete in a head-to-head race heat but was well off the pace as he struggled to hold his arm in the air.

But his was far from the worst of the carnage that ensued.

There were a number of injuries during the head-to-head races including a broken pelvis to Canadian Chris del Bosco, a concussion for Austria's Christoph Wahrstoetter and a fractured shin for French racer Terence Tchiknavorian.

"At the Olympics everyone steps up to the mark and unfortunately sometimes it comes out that some people are injured and it's part of our sport and a lot of winter sports are like that," said Grimus.

The Victorian said that his "jaw dropped" when he saw the heavy fall that del Bosco took.

"It was metres up in the air and it was a bad situation," Grimus said.

"I looked away. It wasn't good."

Grimus said accidents would happen in the sport, particularly when athletes were fighting it out at the top level.

"You've got four guys competing against one another down a course taking big airs and we all want to win," he said.

"We're all competitive so if you put that all in a cocktail it's going to be pretty fierce."

He said inflatable jackets that have cushioning airbags could be an option for him in the future but he needed to be sure that such a safety device wouldn't trigger accidentally before using one.