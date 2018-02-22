Some statistics on the Futurity Stakes

FUTURITY STAKES

1400m, Caulfield, $500,000, weight-for-age

HISTORY

* First run in 1898 when won by Resolute. Group One since 1980

* Lee Freedman with four winners - Mannerism (1992); Schillaci (1993/95); Mr Murphy (2001) and David Hayes - Primacy (1994); Fields Of Omagh (2006); Niconero (2008/09) - head the modern day trainers

* Jockey Roy Higgins won the race eight times while Damien Oliver has won four with Mannerism (1992); Testa Rossa (2000); Mr Murphy (2001); Suavito (2016)

* Desert Sky and Mr Murphy dead-heated in 2001

NOTABLE WINNERS

* Comedy King (1910); Phar Lap (1931); Ajax (1938/39/40); Bernborough (1946); Gunsynd (1972); Manikato (1979/80/81/83); Vo Rogue (1988); Schillaci (1995); Testa Rossa (2000); Fields Of Omagh (2006); Niconero (2008/09); More Joyous (2011); Black Heart Bart (2017)

TALKING POINTS

* Second 1400m Group One weight-for-age race in two weeks at Caulfield

* Victoria's premier trainer Darren Weir has three leading chances - Brave Smash, Tosen Stardom and Humidor and is chasing back-to-back wins after Black Heart Bart last year

* Two three-year-old colts, Mighty Boss and Showtime, will take on the older horses. Most recent three-year-old winner was All Too Hard in 2013

WHAT THE CONNECTIONS ARE SAYING:

"He worked super on Tuesday morning and was squealing with good health. And he'll be in the money on Saturday" - Mighty Boss's trainer Mick Price

"He's a very good first-up horse" - Sovereign Nation's co-trainer David Hayes

"She was a little bit disappointing first-up but all things considered she only got beaten two lengths so the run probably wasn't as bad as we all think. Her work since has been good so we're hoping she can improve" - Shillelagh's trainer Chris Waller