Blake Shinn appeals suspension

Blake Shinn has appealed the severity of a suspension which will keep him out of the first two Group One race meetings of the Sydney carnival.

Shinn returned from a careless riding suspension at Canterbury on Wednesday only to be outed again, this time for failing to ride one of his mounts to the line.

Racing NSW stewards have agreed to alter Shinn's suspension from March 1 to 15 and he will now be out from March 3 to 16 pending his appeal.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the appeal.

The Chipping Norton Stakes is on March 3 with the Randwick Guineas and Canterbury Stakes the week after.