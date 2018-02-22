Vaccine boost for Tasmanian devils

Scientists believe they're one step closer to developing a vaccine to protect the iconic Tasmanian devil from the deadly facial tumour disease that's decimated the marsupial's population.

A study of 52 devils immunised and released into the wild has found nearly all developed antibodies to fight the disease.

"This study is the first evidence that most Tasmanian devils can make an antibody response against DFTD cells," lead author Dr Ruth Pye said.

"Although there was a slow decline in the amount of specific antibody seen, responses were maintained for at least five months after immunisation."

Devils were released at two spots in the Apple Isle's north - 19 at Narawntapu National Park and 33 at Stony Head.

Of the populations, 95 per cent made DFTD-specific antibodies.

University of Tasmania professor and senior author of the paper Bruce Lyons agreed it was a "major advancement".

He said the next step is to determine whether the vaccine can stop transmission of the highly contagious cancer.

"A lot of people hear vaccine and think cure, end of story. We're trying to get across that this is the beginning of the story," Prof Lyons told AAP.

"(But) we're on our way there.

"Trying to put a firm timeline on things is always difficult but I think we'll know in the next year or two whether or not we're on the right track."

The study, published in Frontiers in Immunology this week, was funded largely by the Australian Research Council.