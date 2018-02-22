Nationals MP calls on Barnaby Joyce to resign

News

AAP /

Barnaby Joyce's future as Nationals leader is on the line after Andrew Broad became the first of his MPs to publicly call for the deputy prime minister to quit.

The Victorian backbencher says his branch wants Mr Joyce to go and he will take that to Monday's party room meeting.

"It is time he takes a step back, regains some credibility and works through some issues he needs to work through," Mr Broad told ABC radio on Thursday.

"My guys are telling me, and this is what I'll be taking back to Canberra, that he needs to step down as leader of the National Party and take a step back into the back bench."

Mr Broad's call came after Mr Joyce and pregnant former staffer Vikki Campion gave their first interview as a couple to Fairfax Media.

Pressure is mounting on Barnaby Joyce to resign. Source: AAP

Mr Joyce said he expected the tide to turn because people would get "bored" with the story.

"It's time to move on," he told Fairfax more than two weeks after his extramarital affair was revealed by News Corp Australia.

Mr Joyce is on a week's personal leave after weeks of scrutiny over his affair with Ms Campion and controversy over political jobs she was given.

Mr Broad said Mr Joyce was not fit to step up as Australia's acting prime minister.

"He's meant to be taking a break and he's clearly playing to the media," he said.

"This is an issue we should have let quietly die and let's get on with the core job but he's not prepared to do that."

Mr Broad said Mr Joyce had told him on the phone he would not stand down.

Andrew Broad is the first federal Nationals MP to officially call for Joyce to step down. Source: AAP

The Mallee MP's call came days after West Australian Nationals state leader Mia Davies publicly urged Mr Joyce to stand aside and hours after Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington refused to say whether Mr Joyce had the support of the Liberal National Party.

"It is a matter for the federal Nationals and I'm really going to leave it at that," she told reporters.

Nationals MPs are due to meet in Canberra on Monday morning but not as the full party room because senators will be involved in estimates hearings.

If Mr Broad wants a full party room meeting he will have to request it from whip Michelle Landry, who is likely to grant permission but will back Mr Joyce retaining the leadership.

Acting Prime Minister Mathias Cormann said he had been in touch with the deputy prime minister, who would ordinarily be in the position when Malcolm Turnbull was overseas.

"We had a very good conversation. He was cooking spaghetti at the time we talked," he told reporters in Canberra.

"Yes it's a distraction for the government but there's some human beings involved."

Acting Prime Minister Mathias Cormann called the affair a "distraction for the government." Source: 7 News

Labor leader Bill Shorten said Mr Joyce's private life was "not really fit for open commentary" but there were legitimate concerns around whether he used his public position for private benefit.

Mr Turnbull and Mr Joyce have been in public conflict since the prime minister said his deputy had committed a "shocking error of judgment" over his affair.

