Hanley's Suns leadership recognised

Pearce Hanley says his actions have always done the talking but his verbal communication will now be key as the Gold Coast aim to improve their team defence this season.

Pearce Hanley hopes to be the voice of the Suns' team defence after earning a leadership role.

The Gaelic import has been added to the Suns' leadership group by coach Stuart Dew in what will be the former Brisbane Lions defender's 11th AFL season.

Hanley and former Collingwood ruckman Jarrod Witts will join David Swallow, Matt Rosa, Michael Barlow and Touk Miller in the cadre while Tom Lynch and Steven May will again share the club's captaincy.

While he says the appointment won't change his approach, Hanley's promotion is a sign of what Dew wants more of as the Suns attempt to climb off the canvas.

"I'm definitely an on-field leader; my training standards are really good and my on-field communication, I like using my voice that way," he said.

"My competitive juices will never change, it's just a nice reward."

The 29-year-old will take part in an intra-club game on Friday where he says the Suns' 18-man defence will get its first thorough test.

"We'll work on that 18-man defence; we're looking to improve our team defence this year," he said.

"The new coach, he's going great, has been really relaxed and the boys are thriving.

"I'm excited just to see how we are going."