Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

A2M - THE A2 MILK COMPANY - up 80 cents, or 7.1 per cent, at $12.10

Shares in the dairy company continued to rise, as analysts upgraded their rating on the stock a day after it struck an alliance with Fonterra and posted strong profit growth.

BKL - BLACKMORES - down $23.50, or 14.7 per cent, at $136.00

The vitamin maker's half year profit rose 20 per cent but it also warned of a soft second half due to supply issues and a weaker Australian market.

CWN - CROWN RESORTS - up 55 cents, or 4.4 per cent, at $13.05

The casinos operator's International VIP gambling business has improved but conditions have been more challenging in its Australian operations, which include casino resorts in Melbourne and Perth.

FLT - FLIGHT CENTRE - up $5.19, or 10.4 per cent, at $55.26

Growth in Flight Centre's international business helped lift the travel agency's first-half profit, which has prompted an upgrade of its full-year forecast.

KGN - KOGAN.COM - up $1.37, or 19 per cent, at $8.60

The online retailer's first-half revenue surged 45 per cent, driven by growing customer numbers and earnings from its expanding range of services.

NEC - NINE ENTERTAINMENT - up 27.5 cents, or 16.2 per cent, at $1.97

Nine's television advertising revenue has grown for the first time in two and a half years as big name companies returned their brands to free-to-air TV.

QAN - QANTAS - up 31 cents, or 5.9 per cent, at $5.58

Qantas will hand over yet more cash to shareholders with another buyback after the carrier lifted first-half profit 18 per cent to $607 million.

