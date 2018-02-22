Naitanui trains, but no AFL return set

Nic Naitanui is taking one step forward, one step back on his reconstructed knee as he approaches an AFL comeback.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson on Thursday said they remained uncertain when the star ruckman would make his long-awaited return.

The 2012 All-Australian has not played for the Eagles since round 22 two seasons ago.

Naitanui took part in match simulation training on Thursday at Optus Stadium, training at full forward with spells in the ruck.

While he trained well, the high-flying Eagle is yet to show off his leap as he returns from his serious knee injury.

"I hope it doesn't look like we're trying to make things up, but we take him to a point where we need to pull him back and then we build him back up and then we pull him back," Simpson said.

"There was a minor clean-up at the end of the season, nothing exploratory about it - it was just a clean-up.

"It's taken a little bit of time to get him up and going.

"We get him to a point, then we need to pull him back.

"So we keep getting five per cent better every time and, with no hiccups, he'll play round one."

Simpson added that the plan was for Naitanui to play in the pre-season and, hopefully, round one.

But the bigger concern for West Coast is that Naitanui can keep playing for several years once he returns.

"We don't want to get him just for the early part of the year. We want to get him for another three-to-four years," Simpson said.

Coleman Medallist Josh Kennedy is also returning from an ankle injury.

A possible option for the Eagles is that Naitanui and Kennedy play in a WAFL practice match before the AFL season starts.

"These guys have unfortunately missed a big chunk of pre-season and, ideally, they play a couple of games before we start," Simpson said.

"One thing, though, is they're A-grade players so, if anyone can come up early, it's those two."