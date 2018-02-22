Teaspoon to have first start for Quinton

Ron Quinton is hoping Teaspoon has finally recovered from an arduous two-year-old campaign when the filly makes a belated debut for her new trainer at Rosehill.

Quinton had planned to race Teaspoon in August, but two unsatisfactory barrier trials delayed her return until Saturday's Spark Of Life Handicap (1100m).

"There was nothing amiss. She probably just had a run or two too many. She had a pretty tough two-year-old season," Quinton said.

Teaspoon had five starts in her first preparation including the Group One Golden Slipper on a heavy track in which she finished second-last, 24 lengths from the winner She Will Reign.

Quinton, who took over training the Snitzel filly when Michael Freedman relocated to Hong Kong last April, said Teaspoon had benefited from a break.

"She went no good in the trials so I suggested to (owners) Arrowfield they put her aside and they agreed to that," he said.

"We were able to give her a nice holiday and she's come back really nice this time.

"She's not a big, gross type of filly but she's eating well. She's on speed and she keeps going."

Quinton was far happier with her two recent trials and downplayed the significance of Teaspoon not racing since the Group Two Percy Sykes Stakes last April.

"Although she hasn't raced for a long time she's been in and had a little prep with those couple of (poor) trials," he said.

"I'm not too worried. She's well, she's healthy, she's holding her weight."

Quinton is pleased to have snared champion jockey Hugh Bowman who rode Teaspoon to victory in the Group Three Widden Stakes in her second career start last January.

"I was fortunate to get him. Chris (Waller) usually has him tied up," he said.