Nationals MP Andrew Broad says Barnaby Joyce should resign as party leader and go to the back bench.

He is the first federal Nationals MP to publicly call for the party leader to quit over his controversial affair with former staffer Vikki Campion.

"It is time he takes a step back," the member for Mallee told ABC radio on Thursday.

Mr Broad said he had a resolution from his Nationals branch calling on Mr Joyce to resign and he would take those views to a party room meeting in Canberra on Monday.