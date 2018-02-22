News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman charged over Sydney lawyer's murder (clone 39583869)
Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

Kiwi heads 12 Aussies at NZ PGA

AAP /

Kiwi Ben Campbell has used local knowledge to hold a host of Australians at bay in the opening round of the NZ PGA Championship in Palmerston North.

Runner-up last year, Campbell fired a seven-under-par 64 at Manawatu Golf Club, just down the road from where he grew up.

He holds a one-stroke lead over recent Vic Open winner Simon Hawkes (Tasmania) and Matthew Millar (Canberra), who finished runner-up at last week's Queensland PGA.

NSW pair Jordan Zunic and Taylor Cooper are a further shot astray in a share of fourth place, while a further eight Australians are within five shots of the lead and ahead of the next-best Kiwi.

"I've played here a lot. So I think a week like this, you feel a bit more comfortable," said Campbell, who carded eight birdies.

"I kind of keep to myself really and don't worry too much about what others think. I suppose there are (expectations), but if I do what I came here to do and if it's good enough, it is good enough."

Campbell, who also finished runner-up at the New Zealand Open in 2017, believes his game is in much better shape this year.

"I've just been playing really well, this year my game feels a lot better than it has the last year.

"I've just really worked hard on my putting. Last year that really cost me, I shouldn't really have missed too many cuts last year."

Back To Top