AFL millionaire players rise by one third

Steve Larkin
AAP /

The number of AFL players earning more than $1 million a season has risen by a third.

Nine players last year topped the $1m mark in salary, compared to six in 2016, AFL figures released on Thursday show.

The average player last year earned $352,470, rising from $309,208 in 2016.

Two players were paid more than $1.2m last year, with three in the $1.1m to $1.2m bracket and four between $1m and $1.1m.

And, 139 of the 707 listed players earnt more than $500,000.

Clubs paid a total of $231.3 million in player payments, up 13.24 per cent from the previous year.

There was a massive jump in players paid between $900,000 and $1m last year - 11 earnt that much, compared to just three the previous year.

And the number of players pocketing between $800,000 and $900,000 also rose markedly, from five in 2016 to nine last year.

Only 38 of the 707 listed players last year earnt less than $100,000.

