Wallabies Rona and Simmons among new Tahs

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson will blood centre Lalakai Foketi among four starting side newcomers for their first Super Rugby game of the season.

Wallaby Curtis Rona is among four newcomers at the NSW Waratahs for their first game of 2018.

The former Australian Schoolboys and under 20 representative will play outside centre, with ex-Force recruit Curtis Rona on the wing against the Stormers at Allianz Stadium.

Former Queensland Reds stalwart Rob Simmons and ex-Brumby Tom Staniforth are second row newcomers in a new-look pack.

There are two potential Super Rugby debutants on the bench in lock Nick Palmer and prop Harry Johnson-Holmes.

Also among the replacements are prop Shambeckler Vui, half Mitch Short and outside back Alex Newsome, all poised to make their maiden Super appearances for the Tahs after playing for other Australian teams.

Gibson said he had a number of difficult selection issues, especially in the backs.

New Zealand-born Foketi 23, played colts in Sydney, played two Super games for the Rebels in 2014 and had stints with French club Bayonne in 2014-15 and Bay of Plenty for three seasons before returning to Sydney.

'We see him getting better and better," Gibson said.

"He's a slightly different centre to what we've had in the past, he's a very strong ball runner, he's a good defender and also he's got good passing skills."

Foketi will be playing alongside Kurtley Beale who begins his third stint at NSW with a licence to bring some unstructured play.

""We're going to be relying on our main guys, our spine, 9, 10, 12 to do the damage for us and look for our cameo parts from Israel Folau," Gibson said.

"With the likes of Israel Folau given an extended leave period, we're going to see the best of him right from day one."

Gibson said the Tahs wanted to be known for a mobile, hard-working no nonsense pack.

Gibson and captain Michael Hooper warned the Stormers would bring more than just the South African trademark of being a physical set piece team.

"Their set piece is very strong but the Stormers have a real ability to spread the ball wide," Hooper said.

"They've got a dynamic back three in there and some really handy forwards who can link and connect."

Renowned for getting to every contest, openside flanker Hooper said he would pick his times better to have an impact.

Gibson has taken on the challenge of defence coach after the team's horrid record in that area last season.

NSW Waratahs: Israel Folau, Andrew Kellaway Lalakai Foketi, Kurtley Beale Curtis Rona, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Rob Simmons. Tom Staniforth, Paddy Ryan, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Hugh Roach, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Shambeckler Vui, Nick Palmer, Jed Holloway, Mitch Short, Bryce Hegarty, Alex Newsome

.