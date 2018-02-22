Les Ross stays loyal to Zoe White

Trainer Les Ross has rejected overtures from several senior riders and stuck with apprentice Zoe White for Miss Sara at Doomben.

White rode Miss Sara at her first three starts last year when the filly was placed in all three including seconds behind top youngsters Singular Sensation and Blue Book.

Senior rider Jim Byrne had the ride when Miss Sara was third at the Sunshine Coast over 1000m two weeks ago.

"Zoe has done a lot of the work with Miss Sara and I want to be loyal," Ross said.

"I had a few of the top jockeys chasing the ride but I like to help those who help me.

"The only reason she didn't ride Miss Sara last time was because she couldn't claim. Zoe has a three kilo claim and that is a big help."

Miss Sara will step up to 1350m in Saturday's Two-Year-Old Handicap.

"The extra distance will help and she will handle a wet track if we get the predicted rain," Ross said.

"I have had a run of seconds of late so I am reluctant to make predictions. But she should race well."