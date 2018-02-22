Sweden's Myhrer wins Olympic men's slalom

Sweden's Andre Myhrer has won the men's slalom to become the oldest Olympic gold medallist in the alpine skiing discipline, after race favourite Marcel Hirscher had failed to complete the first run.

Myhrer finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Ramon Zenhaeusern, in a combined time of 1 minute 38.99 seconds for Thursday's two runs.

Austria's Michael Matt claimed bronze at Yongpyong Alpine Centre, 0.33 seconds further back. Matt's older brother Mario won the slalom gold four years ago in Sochi at age 34.

Myhrer, a World Cup tour veteran, showed his skill and cool under pressure, completing a solid second run in swirling winds, after setting the second-quickest time in the morning session.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen was his main challenger, skiing fastest in the first run, but failed to finish at his second attempt.

"I had a really good first run," Myhrer said. "I knew it was going to be a battle in the second.

"I didn't ski that good on the top. I had a feeling - it felt like I was a little bit behind.

"I've been training my whole life for a moment like this. I took a medal in Vancouver, a bronze, but I've been always dreaming about the gold medal and now it's a reality and I'm totally blown away."

Despite Myhrer's surprise win, the race will also be remembered for Austrian Hirscher's failure to grab his third gold of the Games, as he missed a gate after just 22 seconds of his first run.

Hirscher, favourite to win his pet event after dominating World Cup slalom events leading into PyeongChang, wobbled early before faltering again and then giving up.

"The whole week, I was struggling with the slalom and that is the end result," Hirscher told Austrian television station ORF. "There had been a trend.

"Early today, we thought we might be able to turn it around, but it didn't work."

"It's the first time in 10 years that I have experienced something like this, that I can't ski freely. It's a shame, because slalom has been my best discipline this season."

Kristoffersen, 23, had spent most of the World Cup season in Hirscher's shadow. Had he completed a solid second run, he would have likely earned his second medal of the Games, after claiming silver on Sunday in the giant slalom.

Hirscher was one of seven skiers in the top 30 to not finish the first run. In total, 63 skiers out of the initial 106 starters failed to complete the two-run race.