Roar backflips on Henrique A-League move

Brisbane Roar have re-signed former fan favourite Henrique in a major backflip from the A-League club.

The 32-year-old winger resumed training with the team this week in the hope of securing a contract for next season, with coach John Aloisi saying two weeks ago it was "definitely not on" for this season.

However, the Roar announced on Thursday that Henrique - nicknamed the 'Slippery Fish' - was back on the books and available for selection for Saturday's clash with the Newcastle Jets.

It's believed Aloisi warmed to the idea after being surprised by Henrique's condition and training performances, despite having not played a competitive game since June last year following ill-fated stints in Thailand and Iran.

The Brazilian-Australian, who played in all three of Brisbane's A-League grand final wins, said he had been "dreaming" about a return for a long time, having left the club after seven seasons in 2016 to take up an opportunity in Malaysia.

"I always wanted to return to the Brisbane Roar and I'm so happy that this day has come," Henrique said.

"The fans have a special place in my heart and I know I have a special place in their hearts.

"I can't wait to play in front of our supporters, and I promise I will do my very best to reward the fans and the club.

"I would like to thank John Aloisi, the coaching staff and everyone involved in making this happen and giving me this opportunity."

Aloisi said he was delighted to have Henrique back.

"Having seen him in action at training this week and speaking to Riki personally, I know how hungry he is to help us be successful this season and we are rapt to have him back," he said.

"He's played a significant role in our club's successful past and I'm sure he can't wait to get back out onto Suncorp Stadium this weekend."