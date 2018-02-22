Brumbies bench Arnold for twin Richie

Wallabies lock Rory Arnold has been relegated to the bench by his identical twin brother Richie for the Brumbies' opening Super Rugby game.

Richie Arnold gets a run-on spot for Brumbies' opening game with his Rory on the bench.

Former Western Force player Richie will partner with Brumbies co-captain Sam Carter in starting second row against the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday.

Richie - also a towering 208cm tall - joined his sibling at the Canberra-based franchise after the Force were cut from the competition last year.

The Wagga Wagga products will form the tallest lock pair in Super Rugby if Rory joins his brother on the field at Prince Chichibu Stadium.

A veteran of 15 Test matches, Rory Arnold was forced to miss the Wallabies northern hemisphere tour late last year due to a persistent knee injury.

Richie Arnold is one of four Force recruits who have claimed starting spots for the Brumbies in their season opener, joining flanker Rob Valetini, No.8 Isi Naisarani and winger Chance Peni.

Wallabies prop Scott Sio will miss the game altogether as the Brumbies look for him to build up fitness.

Tom Cusack got the nod to fill the openside flanker spot in the absence of returning Wallabies ace David Pocock ahead of Lachlan McCaffrey.

Pocock's return to Super Rugby has been delayed after surgery last month to repair a knee injury and he's not expected to play until the round seven home match against NSW Waratahs on March 31, possibly longer.

Co-captain and playmaker Christian Lealiifano will make his first Super Rugby start since 2016.

The playmaker made an inspirational return from leukaemia via the bench in last year's quarter-final defeat against the Hurricanes before enjoying a successful stint for Irish club Ulster during the Australian summer.

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Henry Speight, Tevita Kurdrani, Kyle Goodwin, Chance Peni, Christian Lealiifano, Joe Powell; Isi Naisarani, Tom Cusack, Rob Valetini, Sam Carter, Richie Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Mann-Rea, Ben Alexander. Res: Robbie Abel, Faalelei Stone, Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, Rory Arnold, Lachlan McCaffrey, Matt Lucas, Whatenui Hawera, Lausii Taliauli.