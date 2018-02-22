FIFA leaves Australia after fruitful talks

Officials from FIFA and the AFC have heard the wishes and grievances of Australian football stakeholders and will move quickly to set down a road map for governance reform.

Having heard from all vested parties over the course of three days, the three-man delegation wrapped up Thursday's joint meeting more than three hours early.

They will return to Zurich before stipulating a timeline, composition and mandate for a working group to finally resolve the Australian game's long-standing impasse on who should get a voice on an expanded congress - the body which elects the FFA board.

Representatives from the A-League clubs, state federations and players' union, along with two FFA board members, were present at FFA headquarters on Thursday to reiterate their positions.

The association representing the National Premier League was also there, though special interest groups including coaches, referees, women and fans were not.

Greg Griffin, chairman of the A-League clubs' umbrella body the Australian Professional Football Clubs Association, described the exchanges as "refreshingly cordial", a stark contrast to past acrimony.

While it's understood FIFA gave little away, parties left the meeting with the impression the world governing body would act swiftly to set up the congress review working group - its softer alternative to sacking Lowy and his board.

That said, there's no indication whether it will heed the clubs' collective warning that Australia's "declining" professional game faces collapse unless a June 1 deadline is met.

Some fear the protracted saga could yet stretch out as far as November's annual general meeting.

Should that be the case, FFA has pledged to push ahead with expansion plans and take preliminary steps towards a "new corporate framework" for the A-League and W-League - yet another contentious issue.

What did become clear this week is that FFA is not in control of the reform process, not least because of FIFA's believed willingness to have an independent chairperson run the working group.

FFA confirmed Lowy was absent from Thursday's gathering so he could attend the presentation of Westfield's annual results.