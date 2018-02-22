Fruit, veg recalled from Tas supermarkets

Fruit and vegetables have been pulled from the shelves of major supermarket chains in Tasmania as investigations ramp up into the state's fruit fly incursion.

A statewide recall is in place for all produce that passed through a fumigation facility in Melbourne after fruit fly larvae were found in a nectarine at a Devonport grocery.

Tasmania's biosecurity department says imports from the facility will be suspended while its processes are investigated.

Coles has withdrawn "a number" of fresh produce lines from its 16 Tasmanian stores, while Woolworths has taken tri-coloured capsicum off its shelves.

Tasmania relies on its fruit fly-free status for access to million-dollar premium exports markets in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the United States and China.

The Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association says the Apple Isle can't rely on other states to do the right thing.

"This issue points to the critical need for Tasmania to invest heavily in our own biosecurity," chief executive Peter Skille said.

A fruit fly exclusion zone in the state's north was extended this week following the discovery of five adult flies and larvae at a backyard orchard at George Town.

Flies were also found at Flinders Island and at Spreyton in January's initial outbreak.

In the midst of an election campaign, the state's Labor opposition has hit out at the Liberal government for cutting biosecurity services.

"(Premier) Will Hodgman's response has been severely lacking and it is clear he has lost control with fruit fly larvae now being found on supermarket shelves," Ms White said on Thursday.

But Primary Industries Minister Jeremy Rockliff said Labor was playing "cheap politics" and denied any funding had been cut.

Tasmanians are being urged to double wrap fruit scraps in plastic bags before putting them in the bin.

Coles and Woolworths say the affected nectarine was not from one of their stores.

Produce withdrawn from supermarket shelves will be inspected by authorities, who will determine if it needs to be destroyed.

The Queensland fruit fly is found along Australia's eastern seaboard and in the Northern Territory and was declared a list-A pest in Tasmania in 1997.