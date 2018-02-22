Qantas plans academy amid pilot shortage

Qantas plans to address a global pilot shortage by setting up what it says could be the southern hemisphere's largest flight academy - and it wants the states and territories to chip in.

CEO Alan Joyce, pictured with with Jack, 6, and Lana, 4, says Qantas will set up a pilots academy.

Chief executive Alan Joyce, who on Thursday announced record first-half underlying profit of $976 million, says the carrier will spend up to $20 million on the project in the 2019 financial year and is seeking additional financial support.

"We are looking to each of the states and territories, not only on what incentive packages they typically provide to other companies and other industries doing similar things that would be available to the Qantas group, but what facilities they may have already because we will obviously need a functional regional airport," Mr Joyce said on Thursday.

"The investment initially for us will be up to $20 million and that will grow over time as we grow the school."

Mr Joyce said Qantas wanted to give the states and territories "a fair shake" to get involved in a project that could boost local economies.

Boeing last year estimated global airlines would need 640,000 new pilots by 2036, with 40 per cent of those in the Asia Pacific region.

Qantas said its academy could not only train Qantas pilots, but also generate income by being leased out to other airlines.

"We have a lot of partners that we will continue to talk to and, if they want to avail themselves of this facility in the long run, we will be happy to do that on the right commercial terms," Mr Joyce said.