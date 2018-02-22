Court overturns Seine pedestrianisation

A French court has overturned the conversion of several kilometres of riverbank in the city centre from a highway to a pedestrian and cycle area.

Tourists and Parisians enjoy sunbathing at an artificial beach on the River Seine.

The administrative court said that studies carried out on the potential impact of the move had been inadequate.

The pedestrianisation of the low-level routes on the right bank of the Seine past the Louvre museum was a keynote measure of Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The riverside has become a popular spot for a stroll or picnic in the summer, with pop-up bars and dance and music events.

But the move has been fiercely contested by motorists and by conservative regional authorities, who say it disadvantages suburban residents who need to drive into or through the city.

Hidalgo said the city would appeal the decision. An appeal will not, however, stay the application of the ruling.

"We knew that building a calm and breathable city would be a long fight and many obstacles would be put in our way," she wrote in a series of tweets accompanied by pictures, apparently taken in the springtime, of crowds of pedestrians on the riverbank.

Regional president Valerie Pecresse said that city authorities should now start "real discussions" on the issue.