NRL finals a must for Warriors: Kearney

Stephen Kearney spent 2017 taking stock of the Warriors - warts and all - and plotting a gradual path to the NRL summit.

In 2018, that long trek continues, step by step.

Since last year's dispiriting 13th-placed finish, Kearney has taken drastic action in Auckland, seeing more than 10 players off and coaxing established winners - such as Adam Blair, Tohu Harris, Blake Green and fitness guru Alex Corvo - across the ditch.

If you ask him, those acquisitions are already proving fruitful.

In an entrenched cycle of failure after six years without finals football, his Warriors can get a sense of what NRL success entails.

"What I'm saying is, Alex, who's come in, where he's been and what he's done speaks for itself - Adam's the same, Tohu, Blake Green," Kearney says.

"The group still has to push forward and find a way to close the gap, but the mindsets of some of the individuals in the group now help us do that.

"That helps young guys who haven't seen that - that's what it looks like."

Kearney, now in his second year at the helm, has encouraged an incremental and unhurried approach to club success from the get-go.

Rarely have bullish predictions or public pronouncements emanated from the ex-Melbourne assistant, even after the ill-fated 2017 signing of Kieran Foran.

Instead, he insisted ad nauseam that his players conform to structures and processes laid out for them by the coaching group, and dismiss dreams of glory to focus on the week-to-week grind of NRL footy.

That wasn't enough to get the Warriors into the top eight in 2017, having lost nine successive games in their customary post-State of Origin funk.

But, with the Warriors growing a reputation across their fan base - and the NRL at large - for being unreliable, Kearney admits a 2018 finals berth is a must.

They've improved their forward pack through Blair, Harris, Leivaha Pulu and Agnatius Paasi

Five-eighth Green should help rejuvenate halves partner Shaun Johnson while the Warriors will again look to skipper and fullback Roger Tuivasa-Scheck for direction and spark.

"We want to play finals footy and I don't think it's beyond our capabilities - that's the reality, every team does," Kearney said.

"I feel confident (in) the guys we've got and recruited in terms of players and staff, that it's a process where we're walking in the right direction."

WARRIORS:

Ladder finishes in past three seasons: 2017 - 13th, 2016 - 10th, 2015 - 13th.

Coach: Stephen Kearney

Captain: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Key gains: Adam Blair (Broncos), Tohu Harris (Storm), Blake Green (Manly), Peta Hiku (Warrington), Gerard Beale (Sharks), Agnatius Paasi (Titans), Leivaha Pulu (Titans), Anthony Gelling (Wigan), Matiu Love-Henry (Broncos).

Key losses: Kieran Foran (Bulldogs), Ryan Hoffman (Storm), Jacob Lillyman (Knights), Ben Matulino (Tigers), Charlie Gubb (Raiders), Bodene Thompson (Leigh), Manu Vatuvei (Salford, mid-2017).

Best team: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Gerard Beale, Solomone Kata, Peta Hiku, Blake Green, Shaun Johnson, Adam Blair, Issac Luke, James Gavet, Leivaha Pulu, Tohu Harris, Simon Mannering. Interchange: Nathaniel Roache, Agnatius Paasi, Albert Vete, Bunty Afoa.

Predicted finish: 15

Betting: $34