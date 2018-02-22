Just one Australian beach in world top 25

Australia may be famed for its stunning coastline and surf culture, but when it comes to the world's top 25 beaches only one of ours has made the cut.

Manly is Australia's best beach, and our only beach in the world's top 25, according to TripAdvisor.

Beautiful beaches in the Caribbean, South America and Europe seemed to impress travellers most in 2018, as reflected in TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice Awards, with Sydney's Manly Beach coming in at a lowly number 16.

Grace Bay in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos was voted the world's best beach, followed by Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil and Varadero Beach in Varadero, Cuba.

Surprisingly, Bournemouth Beach in southern England even topped Manly's allure.

TripAdvisor also awarded local lists for many parts of the world, with Manly also voted Australia's best beach.

The first beach in Australia to allow daylight swimming in 1903, Manly also hosted the world's earliest surfing championship in 1964. Today the beachside suburb attracts around 2.3 million visitors each year, many arriving by ferry from Circular Quay.

Award winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of traveller reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period. This means lesser known, out of the way beaches are less likely to make the cut.

TOP TRAVELERS' CHOICE BEACHES IN THE WORLD

1. Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

2. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

3. Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba

4. Eagle Beach, Aruba

5. Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

6. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian - Donostia, Spain

7. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida

8. Seven Mile Beach, Negril, Jamaica

9. Bavaro Beach, Bavaro, Dominican Republic

10. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres

11. Elafonissi Beach, Elafonissi, Greece

12. Falesia Beach, Olhos de Agua, Portugal

13. Fig Tree Bay, Protaras, Cyprus

14. Bournemouth Beach, Bournemouth, United Kingdom

15. Anse Lazio, Praslin Island, Seychelles

16. Manly Beach, Sydney, Australia

17. Santa Monica State Beach, Santa Monica, Cape Verde

18. Agonda Beach, Agonda, India

19. Kleopatra Beach, Alanya, Turkey

20. Galapagos Beach at Tortuga Bay, Santa Cruz, Galapagos Islands

21. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily

22. Sharm El Luli, Marsa Alam, Egypt

23. Nungwi Beach, Nungwi, Tanzania

24. Punta Uva Beach, Punta Uva, Costa Rica

25. White Beach, Boracay, Malay

TOP 10 TRAVELERS' CHOICE BEACHES IN AUSTRALIA

1. Manly Beach, Sydney, NSW

2. Surfers Paradise Beach, Surfers Paradise, Qld

3. Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island, Qld

4. Noosa Main Beach, Noosa, Qld

5. Bondi Beach, Sydney, NSW

6. Four Mile Beach, Port Douglas, Qld

7. Cable Beach, Broome, WA

8. Mooloolaba Beach, Mooloolaba, Qld

9. Burleigh Heads Beach, Burleigh Heads, Qld

10. Turquoise Bay, Exmouth, WA

Source: TripAdvisor