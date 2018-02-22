Wright's Bristol City held to another draw

Bailey Wright's chances of winning a promotion playoff spot with Championship club Bristol City are slowly evaporating.

The sixth-placed Robins drew 1-1 with fifth-placed rivals Fulham on Wednesday to register their third consecutive draw, with the clubs beneath them gaining valuable ground.

City, who occupy the last of the promotion-playoff spots, are now just two points ahead of seventh-placed Sheffield United who play relegation-threatened Hull in their game in hand on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic fired the Lillywhites in front after 14 minutes when he reacted quicker than City's defenders to a cleverly-angled ball towards the six-yard box from Cyrus Christie before planting a shot past Frank Fielding from close range.

But Lee Johnson's men levelled after 35 minutes as Bobby Reid played a neat one-two with Josh Brownhill inside the area, creating space to beat Marcus Bettinelli with a left-footed finish from a narrow angle.

The promotion-chasing teams couldn't be split at Ashton Gate thereafter, both dropping points as the race for a spot in the lucrative Premier League hots up.

It was a particularly good evening for second-placed Cardiff, who beat Ipswich Town 1-0 away thanks to Kenneth Zohore's goal, and opened up a four-point gap over Mile Jedinak's third-placed Aston Villa.

The Welsh side also closed the gap on runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose promotion charge was slowed by their 2-2 draw at Molineux.

Wolves now lead Cardiff by nine points with the top two teams gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League.