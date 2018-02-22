Guide to Australian teams in Super Rugby

ACT BRUMBIES

Coach: Dan McKellar (first season)

Captain: Christian Lealiifano and Sam Carter

Last season: 6 wins, 9 losses - first in Australian conference, fourth overall.

This season: The Brumbies have every right to be confident heading into their first campaign under Stephen Larkham's long-time assistant Dan McKellar. Two returning Wallabies will make a massive difference - David Pocock will reinforce an already strong back row, while a fit-again Christian Leallifano is the steady playmaker they have been sorely missing.

Gains: Mees Erasmus (Perth Spirit), Folau Fainga'a (NSW Country Eagles), Richie Arnold (Force), Darcy Swain (Canberra Vikings), Lachlan McCaffrey (Leicester Tigers), David Pocock (return from sabbatical), Isi Naisarani (Force), Matt Lucas (Waratahs), Chance Peni (Force), Mack Hansen (Canberra Vikings), James Verity-Amm (Force)

Losses: Saia Fainga'a (London Irish), Tom Staniforth (Waratahs), Chris Alcock (Kamaishi Seawaves), Scott Fardy (Leinster), Jordan Smiler (Suntory Sungoliath), Jarrad Butler (Connacht), Tomas Cubelli (Jaguares), De Wet Roos (Southern Districts), Nick Jooste (Perth Spirit), Anthony Fainga'a (Kintetsu Liners), Nigel Ah Wong (Counties Manukau), Aidan Toua (Reds)

Best XV: Tom Banks, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Chance Peni, Christian Lealiifano, Joe Powell, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Rob Valetini, Sam Carter, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Mann-Rea, Scott Sio.

Predicted finish: 1st

MELBOURNE REBELS

Coach: David Wessels (first season)

Captain: Adam Coleman

Last season: 1 win, 1 draw, 13 losses - fifth in Australian conference, 18th overall.

This season: It's a team of champion players - the challenge for David Wessels is to turn them into a champion team. The Rebels are coming off a horror one-win year and have never made the finals but will never get a better chance over the next few years after taking in 12 Force players and their astute coach. It may not all click at once but they are expected to show improvement in every department.

Gains: Jermaine Ainsley (Force), Ben Daley (Force), Tetera Faulkner (Force), Sam Talakai (Reds), Anaru Rangi (Force), Adam Coleman (Force), Trevor Hosea (Melbourne Rising), Geoff Parling (Exeter Chiefs), Matt Philip (Force), Richard Hardwick (Force), Ross Haylett-Petty (Force), Will Genia (Stade Francais), Michael Ruru (Force), Tayler Adams (NSW Country Eagles), David Horwitz (Waratahs), Billy Meakes (Force), Hunter Paisami (Melbourne Rising), Henry Hutchison (Australia sevens), Dane Haylett-Petty (Force)

Losses: Cruze Ah-Nau (Zebre), Tyrel Lomax (Highlanders), Toby Smith (Hurricanes), James Hanson (Gloucester), Patrick Leafa (Vannes), Siliva Siliva (Melbourne Rising), Steve Cummins (Scarlets), Dominic Day (Saracens), Murray Douglas (Hurricanes), Culum Retallick (Bay of Plenty), Harley Fox (Connacht), Sean McMahon (Suntory Sungoliath), Will Miller (Waratahs), Hugh Sinclair (Sydney Rays), Ben Meehan (London Irish), Michael Snowden (released), Jackson Garden-Bachop (Hurricanes), Ben Volavola (North Harbour), Mitch Inman (Oyonnax), Jonah Placid (Toulon)

Best XV: Dane Haylett-Petty, Marika Koroibete, Billy Meakes, Reece Hodge, Sefa Naivalu, Jack Debreczeni, Will Genia, Amanaki Mafi, Colby Faingaa, Lopeti Timani, Adam Coleman, Matt Phillip, Tetera Faulkner, Jordan Uelese, Jermaine Ainsley.

Predicted finish: 3rd

NSW WARATAHS

Coach: Daryl Gibson (third season)

Captain: Michael Hooper

Last season: 4 wins, 11 losses - fourth in Australian conference, 16th overall.

This season: The Waratahs appear to be in good shape to reverse their fortunes after a disastrous year. Daryl Gibson's coaching future will hinge on whether he can get the most out of the talented squad he has assembled. NSW have added three more Wallabies in Kurtley Beale, Curtis Rona and Rob Simmons and looked fit and confident through the pre-season. There are no excuses.

Gains: Harry Johnson-Holmes (NSW Country Eagles), Shambeckler Vui (Force), Cody Walker (Sydney Rays), JP Sauni (Auckland), Nick Palmer (Hawke's Bay), Rob Simmons (Reds), Tom Staniforth (Brumbies), Lachlan Swinton (NSW Country Eagles), Kelly Meafua (Greater Sydney Rams), Will Miller (Rebels), Kurtley Beale (Wasps), Lalakai Foketi (Bay of Plenty), Alex Newsome (Force), Curtis Rona (Force)

Losses: Dean Mumm (retired), Will Skelton (Saracens), Matt Lucas (Brumbies), Andrew Deegan (Connacht), Rob Horne (Northampton Saints), David Horwitz (Rebels), Reece Robinson (Sydney Roosters), Harry Jones (Toyota Industries Shuttles)

Best XV: Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Curtis Rona, Kurtley Beale, Alex Newsome, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper, Jack Dempsey, Ned Hanigan, Rob Simmons, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson.

Predicted finish: 2nd

QUEENSLAND REDS

Coach: Brad Thorn (first season)

Captain: Scott Higginbotham

Last season: 4 wins, 11 losses - third in Australian conference, 14th overall.

This season: New coach Brad Thorn is leading a full-blown rebuild. He's controversially shown the door to Quade Cooper and is putting his faith on a fresh generation of players. Results would be nice, but the real measure of success for the Reds this year will be their attitude. Thorn demands nothing short of absolute commitment, which hasn't always been there in the last few years.

Gains: Harry Hoopert (Brothers), JP Smith (Toyota Verblitz), Brandon Paenga-Amosa (NSW Country Eagles), Angus Blyth (Bond University), Harry Hockings (University of Queensland), Angus Scott-Young (Queensland Country), Liam Wright (Queensland Country), Tate McDermott (Queensland Country), Jono Lance (Force), Ben Lucas (Toyota Verblitz), Filipo Daugunu (Queensland Country), Aidan Toua (Brumbies)

Losses: Sam Talakai (Rebels), Stephen Moore (retired), Cadeyrn Neville (Toyota Industries Shuttles), Rob Simmons (Waratahs), Leroy Houston (Bordeaux), Hendrik Tui (Suntory Sungoliath), Nick Frisby (loan, Bordeaux), Jake McIntyre (Agen), Campbell Magnay (Suntory Sungoliath), Henry Taefu (Colomiers), Chris Kuridrani (Brisbane City)

Best XV: Aidan Toua, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Samu Kerevi, Duncan Paia'aua, Izaia Perese, Jono Lance, James Tuttle, Scott Higginbotham, George Smith, Caleb Timu, Lukhan Tui, Izack Rodda, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper.

Predicted finish: 4th