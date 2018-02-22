Badgerys airport motorway design revealed

Early plans for Sydney's proposed M12 motorway to the Badgerys Creek airport have been released by the state and federal governments - but there's still no word on a potential rail line.

The 16-kilometre road between Cecil Hills and Luddenham will provide direct access from the M7 and M4 motorways to Western Sydney Airport, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

The new motorway will help both businesses and the one million extra people expected to live in Sydney's west by 2031, federal Urban Infrastructure Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement on Thursday.

NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey says the community can have their say on the preliminary plans.

The state government has been criticised by Labor and public transport advocates for proceeding with construction of the second airport without yet funding a rail line.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has travelled with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to the United States, where she'll be selling the benefits of Badgerys Creek.

The premier has previously dubbed Western Sydney Airport as the biggest "game changer" project in NSW with an "aerotropolis" to be built around the freight hub.

Ms Berejiklian has said the region could become Australia's space capital, with US defence company Northrop Grumman already making a $50 million investment in western Sydney.