Ross wants a record third Gift crown

Josh Ross will be chasing a record third Stawell Gift title in April, one year ahead of schedule.

With the cream of Australia's younger generation of sprinters unable to race at Central Park this Easter because of a scheduling clash with the Commonwealth Games, the 37-year-old Ross will take centre stage.

He won his first Gift title as a 22-year-old back in 2003. Two years later he became only the second man to win the fabled 120m handicap event off scratch, at the same time joining Bill Howard and Barry Foley as two-time Gift winners.

After returning to the sport for a second time last year, Ross linked up with coach Gerrard Keating in Newcastle.

The pair had initially targeted the 2019 Gift but have since reset their goals.

"I always turn up to a race looking to win," said Ross, a two-time Olympian whose personal best of 10.08 seconds back in 2007 remains the fastest 100m recorded by an Australian on home soil.

"I feel I have unfinished business in the sport.

"To win the Stawell Gift three times and make history would be something very special and put me at the top."

Keating said Ross was in great shape.

"He's not short of confidence, but you never doubt a champion," he said.

"When he's got his mojo on he can do anything, he really can. If it doesn't happen this year then definitely next."

Ross expected to again be given the scratch mark by the handicappers.

"The Stawell Gift is one of my greatest achievements, and a highlight of my career that I'm very proud of," he said.

"I'm more well known for my success at Stawell than my seven national titles and two Olympic finals - that's how special the Stawell Gift is within the Australian community."

Ross will also be inducted into the Stawell Gift Hall of Fame this year.