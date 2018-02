Online retailer Kogan.com's first-half profit has risen more than fivefold to $8.3 million.

Profit for the six months to December 31 rose from $1.5 million in the prior corresponding period as revenue soared 45.7 per cent to $209.6 million, primarily driven by customer growth and investments made in inventory and marketing.

Kogan declared an unchanged fully franked interim dividend of 3.9 cents and said revenue growth had further accelerated at the start of the second half.